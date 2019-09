The view from China is not nice, either, apparently.



At a speech in Russia, President Hu Jintao called the economic recovery “slow and fragile” with an outlook that was uncertain.

The comments, which just came out in the last couple of hours, are possibly contributing to today’s downdraft, including the heavy selling in oil.

