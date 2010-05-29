Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao Just Kicked North Korea To The Curb

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on a visit to South Korea revealed a big shift in the Korea conflict.



Wen is shocked at the results of South Korea’s investigation into the shipwreck, according to JoongAng Daily. He had trusted Kim Jong-il’s claim that North Korea had nothing to do with the Cheonan:

Another government source told the JoongAng Ilbo that North Korean leader Kim Jong-il’s earlier protestations of innocence to Chinese President Hu Jintao apparently backfired, triggering Beijing to change its stance.

Now he’s pissed and will commence his own investigation.

“The Chinese government will value the outcome of the international probe and the international community’s reaction to it and determine right and wrong to decide its position objectively and fairly,” Wen was quoted as telling Lee by Blue House spokesman Lee Dong-kwan. “Following that decision, we will shield no one.”

Could the regional superpower really not know who sunk the Cheonan? Sure. Nearly 50% of Japanese said they thought America sank the ship. Conspiracy theorists in America have the same idea.

Will alienation make Kim Jong-il more crazy or less crazy?

