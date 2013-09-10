This Chart Of Electric Power Generation Shows Just How Impressive The Chinese Economic Recovery Is Looking

Joe Weisenthal

One of the big stories in the global economy is the Chinese non-hard landing.

Fresh data out out last night exceeded expectations (in terms of power generation, industrial production, and retail sales).

Via Jefferies, this chart of Chinese electric power generation shows how big 2013 is compared to previous years, but also how impressive the recent rise is, given that in past years, August saw a seasonal decline.

Screen Shot 2013 09 10 at 7.31.14 AMJefferies

