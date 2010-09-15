Chinese Power Consumption Surges Even Higher In August

Chinese power consumption grew 14.69% year-over-year in August according to the National Energy Administration, via China Daily. Consumption rose 2% vs. July.



Year-to-date as of August, Chinese power consumption has grown 19.34% year-over-year, but this growth has slowed in August, since year-to-date growth for the seven months ending July had been 20.25%.

If a sharp Chinese slow-down is ahead, it has still yet to show itself in these numbers.

