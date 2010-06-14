Soaring Chinese Power Consumption Shows No Sign Of A Major Slowdown

Chinese electricity consumption rose 20.8% year over year in May, which was a slower rate than the 23.1% increase in April, but is still a very rapid increase.



For the January – May period, Chinese electricity consumption has now increased 23.3% year to date.

Xinhua:

The January-May consumption by the agricultural industry grew to 35.8 billion kWh, up 7.1 per cent from the same period last year.

Industrial use of electricity rose 26.3 per cent from a year earlier to 1.2442 trillion kWh from January to May while the tertiary industry consumed 173.5 billion kWh in the period, up 17.2 per cent year on year.

Electricity consumption by urban and rural households increased to 203.9 billion kWh in the first five months, up 15 per cent year on year, according to the NEA.

One can see from the above statistics that industrial usage is the key driver.

