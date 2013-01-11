SPOTTED: In China, Police Drive Porsche Cayennes

A while back, we spotted cops in Paris getting around the city using rollerblades. It seems that Chinese police have more style.



In Yanji, in northeast China near North Korea, at least one police car is a Porsche Cayenne. This photo was posted on Car News China, which shared it with us.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: Car News China

SEE MORE: Yacht Of The Week: Live Like Royalty On The $5 Million ‘Reina Del Mar’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.