Chinese Police Have Arrested An Alleged Cannibal Who Sold His Victims' Unwanted Flesh As 'Ostrich Meat'

Photo: Saina Silverman

A 56-year-old man has been detained by Chinese police on the suspicion of murdering more young men and boys for their flesh, The Hong Kong Standard reports. The man is suspected of either eating the flesh himself, feeding it to his dogs, or selling it to unsuspecting customers as “ostrich meat.”Local police began an investigation after more than 20 young men had disappeared from near the village of Nanmen in the Yunnan Province since 2007. Authorities suspect Zhang Yongming is responsible for at least seven disappearances, including last month’s murder of 19-year-old Han Yao, according to Xinhua News Agency. Han’s mobile phone, bank card, and other personal effects were found in Zhang’s home.



Besides Han’s things, police also found dozens of human eyeballs preserved in alcohol inside wine bottles, along with pieces of flesh, believed to be human, hanging to dry in Zhang’s home.

Zhang has previously served almost 20 years in jail for murder, and was known in the village as the “cannibal monster,” according to Guangxi News, quoting residents as saying they had seen green plastic bags hanging from his home, with what appeared to be white bones protruding from the top. Police have also reportedly unearthed many bones, believed to be human, from a vegetable farm nearby.

A special task force has been sent by the public security ministry in Beijing to supervise the investigation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.