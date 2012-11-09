Chinese Police Discover 10,000 Bottles Of Red Wine In An Abandoned House

Millesima via YouTube



Some 10,000 bottles of Chateau Lafite Rothschild red wine has been found in a derelict house in China.Police are yet to determine whether the wine – one of the most expensive reds in the world – is fake or genuine but if they are the real they could be worth up to £10 million ($16 million).

The home owner, who goes by the name of Zou, told police his house has been empty for nine years and he knew nothing about the potentially valuable find.

However, as there are only 50,000 bottles of genuine Chateau Lafite Rothschild imported into China each year, police believe it may be a fake stash and are now searching for the illicit workshop where it may have been produced.

As of March, Chateau Lafite Rothschild has won six lawsuits against Chinese companies over fake wine and was awarded at least £80,000 in compensation.

Chateau Lafite Rothschild is a wine estate in France, owned by members of the Rothschild family since the 19th century.

