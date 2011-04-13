A Stunning Case Of Deadly Industrial Sabotage In China

Tainted Chinese products are nothing new.



Back in 2008 there was a gigantic tainted milk scandal that left multiple infants dead. In that case, companies were adding contaminants to their milk to artificially boost their nutritiousness.

Now there’s a new tainted milk scandal, that’s left at least three infants dead. The difference? The milk was purposely poisoned by a rival dairy, and now a couple has been arrested. According to LA Times, the milk was poisoned with nitrate. At least two farms have been shut down.

Each one of these stories only underlines that China is in a stage of development similar to the US right after the 1900, during a period of great growth, but before basic institutions like the FDA were set up. The recent 5-year plan from Beijing — to grow a bit slower, and also smarter — fits in nicely with stories like these.

This video report from NTD has more.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.