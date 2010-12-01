Chinese PMI Comes In Hot At 55.2, Door Open For More Tightening

Headline Number: 55.2



Expectations: 54.80, a small rise on October’s 54.70.

Analysis: Chinese PMI came in hotter than expected at 55.2.

The higher than expected number could lead to more domestic tightening measures within China to control inflation. But it wasn’t too hot, so it’s unlikely we will see any drastic moves from Chinese officials, while they wait for more November data.

