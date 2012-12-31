CHINESE PMI RISES TO 51.5

Joe Weisenthal
Beijing china

Photo: Feng Li/Getty Images

UPDATE: In one of the last big datapoints of the year, Chinese HSBC PMI rose to 51.5. from 50.5.You can download the report here.

After adjusting for seasonal factors, the HSBC  Purchasing  Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) – a composite indicator designed  to give a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the  manufacturing economy – posted 51.5 in December, up from  50.5 in November, signalling a modest improvement of  operating conditions in the Chinese manufacturing sector.  Moreover, it was the highest index reading since May 2011. 

Output at manufacturing plants in China expanded in  December, and for the second month in a row. Although the  rate of expansion was modest, it was the fastest in 21 months.  Total new orders also increased but at a faster pace than in  November, the quickest since January 2011. Exactly 15% of  panellists noted increased order volumes, a number of which  attributed growth to increased client demand. Meanwhile, new  export orders fell slightly following a modest increase in  November. Just over 12% of firms reported lower new export  orders in the latest survey period. Fewer export sales were  linked to weak demand in Europe, Japan and the US.  

Backlogs of work were broadly unchanged in December, with  the index signalling a fractional reduction in work-in-hand. A  majority of survey respondents (nearly 85%) reported no  change in the level of outstanding business. Employment  levels also remained broadly similar in December, with nearly  92% of panellists noting no change to workforce numbers. 

image

