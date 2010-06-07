Chinese Peasant Fights Off Home Demolition With His Own Cannon

Stories of Chinese peasants desperately fighting off the forced demolition of their homes (to make way for development and progress!) have been frequent, often ending in tragedy (suicide, self-immolation, etc.).



Here’s a guy taking a more aggressive approach. According to Caijing Yang Youde is defending his house with his home-made cannon. He has twice beat back oncoming demolishers.

See more photos here.

Photo: Caijing

