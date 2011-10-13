Some People In China Are Absolutely LOVING Occupy Wall Street

In China, they’re calling Occupy Wall Street the “Great Wall Street Revolution,” according to Asia Times Online.



And by “they” we mean China’s New-leftists, a group of people who are upset with the country’s capitalist reforms and wish to return to the time of Mao.

In the past few days, they’ve held protests in Luoyang and Zhengzhou (in Henan province) to show their support for the Americans who, they hope, will bring down capitalism once and for all.

On October 6th, several hundred people in Zhengzhou demonstrated in front of the city’s Working People’s Cultural Palace in support of OWS.

Two days later, New-leftists protested in Luoyang, where they put up a huge picture of Mao along side a banner that read “To Staunchly Support American People’s Great ‘Wall Street’ Revolution!”

Naturally, the Chinese government is dealing with these demonstrations by keeping them out of the media and sending law enforcement to squash them. In the press, they call them “mass incidents” in more than 100 people show up to demonstrate.

As for reporting about Occupy Wall Street in the United States, the Chinese state media (basically all media) are trying to keep it neutral and sober.

The New-leftists, on the other hand, have been publishing manifestos online in support of the protesters, which tend to draw criticism from other netizens. They point out that the capitalist society might not be so bad, as Occupy Wall Street actually gets to assemble.

Via Asia Times online:

…many netizens.. satirized the Zhengzhou and Luoyang supporters of Occupy Wall Street. “This is a naked intervention in another country’s internal affairs,” said one. And among other comments: “Oh, American people are living in an abyss of suffering and awaiting for our people in Henan to liberate them” or “it is sad to see people who have no say in affairs of their own country to bother about what happens in the United States!”

They aren’t the only ones in China who have been admiring the U.S. because of Wall Street. Officials have been trying to turn Shanghai into the next banking hub for years. Nice to see they have some common ground.

See Below: Why Occupy Wall Street Protesters Are Right

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.