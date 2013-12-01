Chinese Manufacturing Slightly Beats Expectations

China’s official manufacturing index for November slightly beat explanation.

The PMI reading came in at 51.4, slightly ahead of the 51.1 that was expected.

Last month was 51.4 as well.

This year, as in past years, there has been a concern over a possible hard landing in the Chinese economy. But mostly it hasn’t happened.

The HSBC version of the same manufacturing survey will come out tomorrow evening.

