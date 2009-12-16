The Chinese Nuclear Market Is Going To Be Huge

China’s electricity generation plan is rooted in coal, but a substantial amount of its new power in the future will be nuclear, as pressure mounts all over the world for the Asian behemoth to reduce its greenhouse gasses.



Just look at how much capacity is currently planned.

Frank Holmes at Seeking Alpha: From an investment perspective, this shows massive potential opportunity both in terms of infrastructure and natural resources, including uranium. Some analysts say the price of uranium, while soft now, could double over the next couple of years in recognition of future market tightness.

…

China has uranium reserves within its borders and it is aggressively lining up supplies in Central Asia, Africa and Australia to make up any shortfall.

