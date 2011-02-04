HAPPY NEW YEAR: Watch Beijing Erupt Into Rabbit Year Celebrations

Photo: ap

Happy Chinese New Year!China welcomed the Year of the Rabbit at the passing of midnight last night with dumpling feasts and performances by colourful ensembles.



The Year of Rabbit is extremely lucky for business and monetary transactions.

A traditonal prayer for good harvest Performers take part in a reenactment of a customary ceremony where the emperor prays for a good harvest during the lunar new year at the Temple of Heavan in Beijing Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Rubbing a sculpture of the Rabbit for good luck Worshippers rub a stone relief of a rabbit for good luck at the White Cloud Temple on the first day of the Year of the Rabbit in Beijing, China, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011. Thousands of residents flock to the temple to pray for good fortune in the new year. (AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan) Performance at the Longtan park for the opening of the temple fair in Beijing Chinese performers form up outside Longtan park for the opening of the temple fair in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Chinese performers form up outside Longtan park for the opening of the temple fair in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Making dumplings for the New Year feast Residents gather to make dumplings ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Feb 1, 2011. Dumplings are a traditional food eaten to celebrate the New Year. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Dumplings are traditionally eaten to mark the new year. Chinese residents rush for dumplings at a communal feast on the eve of Chinese New Year in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. Dumplings are traditionally eaten to mark the new year. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) The traditional New Year Dragon Dance Chinese performers form up outside Longtan park for the opening of the temple fair in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A prayer for good fortune at the White Cloud Temple Worshippers pray at the White Cloud Temple on the first day of the Year of the Rabbit in Beijing, China, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011. Thousands of residents flock to the temple to pray for good fortune in the new year. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Chinese policemen watch from the Bell Tower as fireworks explode across the Chinese capital. Chinese policemen watch from the Bell Tower as fireworks explode across the Chinese capital when residents mark the passing of midnight into the Chinese New Year in Beijing, China, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011. (AP/Ng Han Guan) Fireworks explode across the Chinese capital as residents mark the passing of midnight into the Chinese New Year in Beijing, China, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2011. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Want to see more of China? Take a... ...60 SECOND TRIP: The Strange Food Of Beijing Street Markets >

