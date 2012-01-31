Big, Beautiful Pictures From The Huge Chinese New Year Celebration In New York City

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

It is the Chinese Lunar New Year, and yesterday New York City’s Sino-community marched from Little Italy to Chinatown in celebration.The Chinese New Year lasts 15 days and started last week on January 23rd. While not everyone takes a full two weeks off from work, each day of the holiday has some traditional association. Some are for a wife to visit her parents and others are designated as days when friends visit friends. One is even set aside as a day to stay home. But most are about celebrating in one form or another, as well as offering thanks to the gods.



The parade featured local politicians, visitors from China, marching bands, traditional bands, and of course lots of dragon dancers.

