Is The Woman At The centre Of China's Most Important Trial For Decades An Impostor?

The trial of ousted Chinese leader Bo Xilai’s wife for the murder of British man Neil Heywood may have only lasted 7 hours, but its still throwing up twists.



Chinese netizens believe they have noticed some discrepancies between the Gu Kailai who was photographed on trial recently, and the Gu Kailai who was photographed before her arrest.

This composite image has been passed around online:

Photo: Facebook

The photo on the right is a picture of Gu Kailai from before the trial. The photo on the left is from the recent trial where she testified to her guilt in the murder of British national Neil Heywood.

The composite photo above appeared on Weibo, a Chinese Internet service most easily compared to Twitter (the name of the Weibo user has been blocked out in the bottom right corner, possibly to avoid punishment). We found it on Facebook, because Gu Kailai mentions have been totally blocked on the Chinese Internet and the original post has probably been taken down.

Here is the translation of the Chinese:

“THE BIGGEST NEWS

Gu Kailai’s impostor is a woman around 46 years-old woman from Langfang [a city in Hebei Province] named Zhao Tianyun.

For the social justice and the legal struggle search online to find the truth about Gu Kailai.”

So, is the woman who appeared on trial the real Gu Kailai?

We don’t know. While it’s not unheard of for the Chinese Internet to get an ID wrong, the practice of sending a body double to a trial is surprisingly common in China.

