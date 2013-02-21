Chinese Netizens Flip As State Tries To Ban Barbecues To Combat Smog

Photo: Liu Jin/AFP

China web-users were furious Thursday over plans to tackle pollution with a ban on barbecues, wryly asking if Beijing would stamp out fried food and normal bodily functions in its war on smog.



While many residents have grown tired of donning face-masks or having to stay indoors during prolonged bouts of heavy smog, China’s food-loving public say forcing fire-grilled food off the streets is a step too far.

“This is hilarious. What are they going to consider next? Banning fried food?” said one user on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter.

“What proportion of pollution comes from barbecues?” said another. “I wonder when the government will start banning breaking wind.”

The controversial measure is being explored as Beijing aims to confront the heavy pollution which has choked large swathes of the country in recent weeks.

State media said Wednesday that the country’s environmental watchdog had issued draft guidelines advising major cities to adopt legislation banning “barbecue-related activities”.

Much of China’s pollution has been blamed on emissions from coal-burning and exhaust fumes from vehicles.

Barbequed food is a favourite dish in China, particularly lamb skewers, a speciality of the north-western region of Xinjiang.

