A Chinese Apartment Building Is Going Up Around A Grave That The Family Refuses To Move

So-called “nail houses” — the homes left behind when their owners refuse to move due to developers — have become a powerful image of the good and bad sides of progress in China.



Last month one particularly extraordinary nail house — which had a highway built around it — went viral before the owner finally agreed to move out. However, even that startling sight pales in comparison to the latest example, which isn’t so much a nail house as a “nail grave”.

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

A high end apartment building in Taiyuan, capital of northern China’s Shanxi Province, is being built around a 10 meter high mound with a prominent grave stone on it, the Daily Mail reports. The owners of the grave, which has been there since 2004, want to know exactly why this has happened, the British paper reported.

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

According to reports in Chinese media, the owners of the graves had been offered 800 yuan ($128) for each grave relocated. The owner of the “nail grave” has denied reports he was demanding 1 million yuan ($160,000).

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

This Chinese TV news report gives a good view of the strange “nail grave”:

