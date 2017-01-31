This chart shows all the Chinese missiles that could target the US

Tensions between China and the US are nearing the brink, as the Trump administration signals a tougher stance on trade and the South China Sea. In response, Chinese media has signalled a willingness to fight for Beijing’s claims in the much-disputed region.

While Trump plans to oversee a massive military buildup of US forces, especially in the navy, China has been pushing an aggressive and far-reaching modernisation of its military forces.

Additionally, China has built a series of artificial islands on the South China Sea and militarised them with the apparent intention of countering even the most advanced US platforms.

The infographic below shows the range of different Chinese missile platforms. Ones to note are the DF-21 “carrier killer,” specifically designed to take out US aircraft carriers at long range, and the DF-41, a nuclear-capable missile that can reach anywhere in the US in 30 minutes.

