Watch A Chinese Mine Owner Pay A 200,000 Yuan Dinner Bill In Singles

Chinese inflation isn’t quite at the point where you need a wheelbarrow full of cash to buy a loaf of bread. And yet…



Hong Kong blog The Dark Side found the incredible story of a Chinese mine owner who ran up a 200,000 yuan ($30,000) bill at a Shanxi restaurant before learning the resturant did not take credit card. Angered by the incident, the mine owner got on the phone and within 10 minutes had 200,000 single bills delivered to the restaurant.

The Dark Side notes the absurdity of China not printing any notes over 100 yuan. And the deficiencies of China’s credit card infrastructure. And the ridiculous behaviour of China’s nouveau super riche.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.