Chinese Millionaires Say Wealth Leads To Unhappiness

China’s millionaires say that the richer you are, the less happy you are, according to the first Millionaire Happiness Report from Hurun.



While this could be a PR move to support the Communist Party line that wealth is dubious, Hurun has been a reliable source on Chinese millionaires in the past.

Here’s what the report found:

Chinese millionaires don’t sleep that much, 6.6 hours on average during the working week. The Chinese super-rich, fall into two categories, those who are workaholics and those who are winding down, supposedly toward early retirement.

Self-made female millionaires are more likely to be divorced, 35% of the respondents, with an average age of 37 years, are either divorced or remain unmarried which is twice the figure amongst their male counterparts.

Men consider setting up their own company as the happiest moment of their life, whereas women consider theirs to be falling in love.

Both male and female millionaires are dissatisfied generally with their health and want to spend more time with their children.

The idea that wealth leads to regret always surprises people, though it has been repeated countless times. One recent study found that $75,000 was the optimal income for happiness.

