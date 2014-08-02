The Chinese Military Has A Bizarre New Recruiting Video

If you happen to be in the Chinese military, you can expect to be training, lifting weights, shooting stuff, and engaging in coordinated dancing. Well, at least that’s what a new recruiting video hopes to portray.

Shujie Leng at Foreign Policy spotted a bizarre new spot from China’s Ministry of Defence, which features members of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) dancing around to a popular Chinese love song called “Little Apple.”

Much like the case of the Chinese startup who happens to do just about everything that Apple, Inc. does, this doesn’t appear to be an original.

The new military video was partly inspired by a U.S. Navy video of cadets doing the “Gangnam Style” dance. “The 2012 version of the U.S. Navy ‘horse dance’ movie gave them inspiration,” reads the Google Translate version of a Chinese media report.

The difference however is the U.S. Navy version wasn’t for recruiting purposes. It was just some cadets doing a fun “spirit” video before the big Army-Navy game. China’s version of dancing soldiers and sailors is actually trying to get others to join the “glorious revolution.”

Watch the video, then head down to your local Chinese Ministry of Defence for more information on career opportunities.

