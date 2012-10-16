China Flexes Its Military Might During A Live Ammunition Island Capture Drill

After nearly a year of back-and-forth between its neighbours regarding island rights in the China Sea, Beijing just concluded a very well documented, live-fire island landing drill.



The mission involved landing craft, artillery, infantry troops, and multiple aircraft. To be sure their abilities were documented and seen by the world Beijing released the following video, which to be honest seems to show a pretty sophisticated array of equipment and personnel.

