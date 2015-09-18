These are the Chinese military advancements that could shift the balance of power in Asia

China wants to be Asia’s unquestioned military power and is rapidly upgrading its arsenal.

Beijing is developing next-generation fighter jets, ballistic missiles, and advanced naval vessels — partly in order to keep pace with the US.

The two powers are in a low-key arms race in east Asia. The US is currently engaged in a “pivot to Asia,” focusing military and diplomatic attention on an increasingly important part of the world.

Meanwhile, China is trying to expand its territorial reach into the South China Sea, an effort that’s bringing Beijing into recurring conflict with US allies like Japan, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

And China is constantly building its military with a possible invasion of Taiwan in mind.

China has already become the world’s second-largest military spender, behind only the US. Since 1995, China has increased its defence budget by 500% in real terms.

Although China’s military has a long way to go before it is qualitatively or even quantitatively at parity with the US, the country’s development of high-end weaponry has been notable, and counts as one of the major geo-strategic developments of this decade.

Here are some of China’s fanciest new weapons — and how they could shift the balance of power in Asia.

