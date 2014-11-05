These Are The Chinese Military Advancements That Are Shifting The Balance Of Power In Asia

As China continues its rise to superpower stature, Beijing is trying to rapidly increase its firepower.

China’s attempts to seriously upgrade its military — with next-generation fighter jets, ballistic missiles, and advanced naval vessels — is partly aimed at keeping pace with the US.

The two are in a veritable arms race in east Asia. The US engaged in a “pivot to Asia,” focusing military and diplomatic attention on an increasingly important part of the world.

Meanwhile, China is trying to expand its territorial reach into the South China Sea, an effort that’s already bringing Beijing into conflict with US allies like Japan, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

And China is constantly building its military with a possible invasion of Taiwan in mind.

Already, China has become the world’s second-largest military spender, right behind the US. Since 1995, China has increased its defence budget by 500% in real terms.

Although China’s military has a ways to go before it is qualitatively, or even quantitatively, a match for the US, the country’s rise has been notable, and counts as one of the major geo-strategic developments of this decade.

