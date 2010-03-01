Chinese Manufacturing Index Nosedives

China’s manufacturing index, the purchasing managers index (PMI) nosedived in February, falling to 52 from 55.8.This follows a January drop from an all-time high of 56.6 in December. Note that any value over 50 indicates expansion, while below that indicates industry contraction. Thus February data indicates continues expansion, but a marked slow-down.

Taiwan News:

There were clear signs of weakening in many components of the index, the federation said in a statement.

“Given changing trends in domestic and overseas demand, China’s economic recovery faces definite uncertainties. We should pay close attention to the weakening in overseas orders,” it cited federation analyst Li Zhangqun as saying.

Read more here >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.