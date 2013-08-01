10 Mind-Boggling Facts About China's Massive Manufacturing Sector

China is slowing significantly as its policymakers try to rebalance the economy as one driven by consumption rather than exports.
This is taking a toll on its manufacturing sector.
Earlier today, the HSBC PMI survey confirmed that manufacturing was indeed contracting.
But China’s manufacturing sector is still gargantuan.
Earlier this year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s David Cui published a report titled Not So Trivial Facts, which provides some stunning facts about the amount that China produces.
NOTE: A version of this article was first published in February.
Chinese air conditioner production:
109.0 million units
China as a per cent of global total:
80.0 per cent
China produces 81.1 air conditioner units per 1000 people, compared with 4.8 air conditioner units in the rest of the world.
Source: BAML
China manufactures more than 40 times as many personal computers per person than the rest of the world.
Chinese PC production:
320.4 million units
China as a per cent of global total:
90.6 per cent
China produces 238.3 PC units per 1,000 people compared with 5.9 units in the rest of the world.
Source: BAML
Chinese energy saving lamps production:
4.3 billion
China as a per cent of global total:
80.0 per cent
China's got 3.2 lamps per capita, compared to 0.2 in per capita in the rest of the world.
Source: BAML
Chinese pork production:
51.5 million tons
China as a per cent of global total:
49.8 per cent
China produces 38.3 kgs (approx. 84 pounds) of pork per person, compared with 6.7 kgs (approx. 15 pounds) per person in the rest of the world.
Source: BAML
Chinese solar cell production capacity:
21.8 gigawatts
China as a per cent of global total:
74 per cent
China has solar cell production capacity of 16.2 kilowatts (KW) per capita, compared with 1.4 KW per capita in the rest of the world.
Source: BAML
Chinese shoe production:
12.6 billion pairs
China as a per cent of global total:
63.0 per cent
China produces 9.4 pairs of shoes per person, compared with 1.3 pairs in the rest of the world.
Note this data is as of 2010.
Source: BAML
Chinese cell phone production:
1.1 billion units
China as per cent of global total:
70.6 per cent
China produces 840.7 units per 1,000 people, compared with 83.6 units per 1,000 people in the rest of the world.
Source: BAML
Chinese cement production:
1.8 billion tons
China as a per cent of global total:
60 per cent
China produces 1,390 kgs (approx 3,064 pounds) of cement per person, compared with 221 kgs (approx. 487 pounds) per person in the rest of the world.
Source: BAML
Chinese coal production:
1.8 billion tons of oil equivalent
China as a per cent of global total:
48.2 per cent
China produces 1.3 tons of oil equivalent per capita, compared with 0.3 tons per capita in the rest of the world.
Source: BAML
Chinese shipbuilding capacity:
76.6 million metric tons
China as a per cent of global total:
45.1 per cent
China has 57.0 tons of shipbuilding capacity per thousand people, compared with 16.6 tons per thousand people in the rest of the world.
Source: BAML
