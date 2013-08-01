10 Mind-Boggling Facts About China's Massive Manufacturing Sector

China is slowing significantly as its policymakers try to rebalance the economy as one driven by consumption rather than exports.



This is taking a toll on its manufacturing sector.

Earlier today, the HSBC PMI survey confirmed that manufacturing was indeed contracting.

But China’s manufacturing sector is still gargantuan.

Earlier this year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s David Cui published a report titled Not So Trivial Facts, which provides some stunning facts about the amount that China produces.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published in February.

China produces nearly 17 times as many air conditioners per person than the rest of the world. Chinese air conditioner production:

109.0 million units China as a per cent of global total:

80.0 per cent China produces 81.1 air conditioner units per 1000 people, compared with 4.8 air conditioner units in the rest of the world. Source: BAML China manufactures more than 40 times as many personal computers per person than the rest of the world. Chinese PC production:

320.4 million units

China as a per cent of global total:

90.6 per cent

China produces 238.3 PC units per 1,000 people compared with 5.9 units in the rest of the world. Source: BAML China makes more than 16 times as many energy saving lamps per person than the rest of the world. Chinese energy saving lamps production:

4.3 billion China as a per cent of global total:

80.0 per cent China's got 3.2 lamps per capita, compared to 0.2 in per capita in the rest of the world.

Source: BAML China produces nearly six times as much pork per person as the rest of the world. Chinese pork production:

51.5 million tons

China as a per cent of global total:

49.8 per cent China produces 38.3 kgs (approx. 84 pounds) of pork per person, compared with 6.7 kgs (approx. 15 pounds) per person in the rest of the world.

Source: BAML China has over 11 times as much solar cell production capacity per person as the rest of the world. Chinese solar cell production capacity:

21.8 gigawatts China as a per cent of global total:

74 per cent China has solar cell production capacity of 16.2 kilowatts (KW) per capita, compared with 1.4 KW per capita in the rest of the world. Source: BAML China makes more than seven times as many pair of shoes per person as the rest of the world. Chinese shoe production:

12.6 billion pairs China as a per cent of global total:

63.0 per cent China produces 9.4 pairs of shoes per person, compared with 1.3 pairs in the rest of the world. Note this data is as of 2010. Source: BAML China manufactures 10 times as many cell phones per person compared with the rest of the world. Chinese cell phone production:

1.1 billion units China as per cent of global total:

70.6 per cent China produces 840.7 units per 1,000 people, compared with 83.6 units per 1,000 people in the rest of the world. Source: BAML China produces more than six times as much cement per person as the rest of the world. Chinese cement production:

1.8 billion tons China as a per cent of global total:

60 per cent China produces 1,390 kgs (approx 3,064 pounds) of cement per person, compared with 221 kgs (approx. 487 pounds) per person in the rest of the world. Source: BAML China mines more than four times as much coal per person than the rest of the world. Chinese coal production:

1.8 billion tons of oil equivalent China as a per cent of global total:

48.2 per cent China produces 1.3 tons of oil equivalent per capita, compared with 0.3 tons per capita in the rest of the world. Source: BAML China has three times as much shipbuilding capacity per capita as the rest of the world. Chinese shipbuilding capacity:

76.6 million metric tons China as a per cent of global total:

45.1 per cent China has 57.0 tons of shipbuilding capacity per thousand people, compared with 16.6 tons per thousand people in the rest of the world. Source: BAML Now look at American industries that are most at risk...

