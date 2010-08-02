Chinese Manufacturing Slows, Now Just A Hair Above Contraction

Yeah, let’s see how eager Beijing is now to revalue the yuan.



CNNMoney:

The government-run China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing reported Sunday that the country’s Purchasing Managers Index, or PMI, fell to 51.2 in July from 52.1 a month earlier. A PMI figure above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector, but the July reading was a 17-month low.

The declining pace of manufacturing growth could spook investors, particularly after the United States government reported Friday that the U.S. economy grew at a sluggish 2.4% annualized pace in the second quarter.

This news is the first tone-setter for Monday trading, though the market has a lot to digest, and investors will obsessively follow the coming jobs report all week.

The action really gets going in a couple of hours.

