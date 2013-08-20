Chinese Man Throws Homemade Bombs To Prevent A Forced Demolition Of His Home

A man in Qingdao, dubbed China’s most livable city, took to throwing homemade bombs to defend his home when construction workers stopped by to demolish it, according to the Shanghaiist.

The man identified only by his last name Wang, began to throw the homemade bombs from his balcony, until a friend persuaded him to stop. The man’s house is apparently being demolished to make way for an overpass that is tied to the 2014 World Horticultural Expo.

Forced evictions are a huge problem in China. A 2012 report by Amnesty International found that there has been a rise in “violent forced evictions,” and that local governments saddled with debt seize land and sell it to property dealers to offset their debt.

Last year wrote about farmer Luo Baogen’s ‘nail house’ after the government built a highway around his home. Luo refused to move out arguing that the government compensation wasn’t adequate. The house was eventually torn down.

