A Single Man In Shanghai Ruined Valentine's Day For Movie Goers By Buying Up Every Other Seat

Valentine’s Day can be hard for singletons. But in China some of them seem to have had enough of it.

Joe at ChinaSmack reports that one such individual took it upon himself to ruin the day for couples by creating a campaign to buy out odd number movie seats at a screening of Beijing Love Story in Shanghai. This obviously would prevent any couple from sitting next to each other.

(Unlike, the U.S. many Asian countries have numbered seating at the cinema.)

The man who didn’t wish to identify himself told the Shanghai Morning Post, that he was doing this as a joke and that he hoped couples would understand.

Tom Philips at The Telegraph reported how dogged the man was. When his attempts raised suspicions at the box office he took to crowdfunding:

“The self-described “nerd” used his computer to recruit a group of like-minded online accomplices, setting up a crowd-funding site that was used to pool resources and, eventually, book the tickets. Once their mission had been successfully accomplished, “UP” posted an online message, taunting those whose evening he had ruined. “Want to see a movie on Valentine’s Day? Sorry, you’ll have to sit separately,” he reportedly bragged on an online forum. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Give us singles a chance.”

Hilarious or spiteful? You decide.

(via Reddit user: reducx)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.