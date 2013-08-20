Man Pays Fine In All Coins - 18 Workers Forced To Spend All Day Counting The Money

Steven Perlberg
China coinNetEase

Bank workers in Kunming spent eight hours counting 5,000 yuan in one jiao (0.1 yuan) coins thanks to a Chinese man who paid an assault fine with some serious spite.

Last year, a woman with the surname Wu was eating at a noodle shop where she and her husband reportedly got into an altercation with the owner (from the Shanghaiist via NetEase).

The argument turned physical, with Wu suffering a brain contusion and her husband leaving with three broken ribs.

A court awarded Wu damages. After paying her the bulk of the 68,000 yuan ($US11,000) fine, the noodle restaurant owner gave the remaining 10,000 yuan ($US1,600) in eight large bags of coins.

Wu deposited half of the change, which took 18 peeved bank workers all day. Though, this means that Wu is still chilling with a few hundred bucks of Chinese dimes.

