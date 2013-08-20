Man Pays Fine In All Coins - 18 Workers Forced To Spend All Day Counting The Money

Bank workers in Kunming spent eight hours counting 5,000 yuan in one jiao (0.1 yuan) coins thanks to a Chinese man who paid an assault fine with some serious spite.

Last year, a woman with the surname Wu was eating at a noodle shop where she and her husband reportedly got into an altercation with the owner (from the Shanghaiist via NetEase).

The argument turned physical, with Wu suffering a brain contusion and her husband leaving with three broken ribs.

A court awarded Wu damages. After paying her the bulk of the 68,000 yuan ($US11,000) fine, the noodle restaurant owner gave the remaining 10,000 yuan ($US1,600) in eight large bags of coins.

Wu deposited half of the change, which took 18 peeved bank workers all day. Though, this means that Wu is still chilling with a few hundred bucks of Chinese dimes.

