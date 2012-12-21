Here's The Ark A Chinese Man Built To Survive The Mayan Apocalypse

Chinese man Lu Zhenghai reportedly spent his life savings building this 70-foot-by-50-foot ark-like vessel, according to the AP.



Lu, who lives in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, is just one of many in China who believe Mayan prophecies that say the world will end on December 21.

At least 500 members of one cult who were spreading theories been arrested, and police say a man who attacked elementary school children with a knife was influenced by the doomsday theories.

These mid-construction photos are from November 24.

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.