The Guy Who Owns Tesla's Trademark In China Appears To Be Selling This Knockoff Model S

Tesla Motors’s push into the Chinese auto market has been stalled by a man who claimed trademark rights to its name in the country, Reuters reports.

But the car featured on the “Tesla China” website looks nothing like the real Model S. Here’s the impostor:

Compared to a real Model S:

They look totally different.

Teslamotors.com.cn came a lot closer on the logo. Here’s their version:

And the real one:

