The Guy Who Owns Tesla's Trademark In China Appears To Be Selling This Knockoff Model S

Alex Davies

Tesla Motors’s push into the Chinese auto market has been stalled by a man who claimed trademark rights to its name in the country, Reuters reports.

But the car featured on the “Tesla China” website looks nothing like the real Model S. Here’s the impostor:

China chinese tesla websiteTesla China

Compared to a real Model S:

Tesla Model SWikimedia Commons

They look totally different.

Teslamotors.com.cn came a lot closer on the logo. Here’s their version:

Chinese fake tesla logoTesla Motors China

And the real one:

Tesla motors real logoREUTERS/Robert Galbraith

