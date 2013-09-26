Chinese Doctors Grow New Nose On Man's Forehead After Traffic Accident

A new nose has been grown on a man’s forehead in Fuzhou, China, according to Reuters.

The man, named Xiaolian, had neglected an injury to his nose after a traffic accident in August 2012. Doctors had no choice but to grow a new nose to replace the damaged cartilage in the old.

According to Reuters, the nose was grown by placing a skin tissue expander onto Xiaolian’s forehead, cutting it into the shape of a nose and planting a cartilage taken from his ribs. Doctors say the nose is in good shape and the surgery to transplant it should take place soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.