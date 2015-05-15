A Chinese man built a 3.4m tall Iron Man 'Hulkbuster' suit in a garage and it's amazing

Disney’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” is doing phenomenally well in the box office, making $US626 million (£397 million) worldwide in its opening weekend.

At the same time, fans are going above and beyond to show their love for some of the Marvel characters.

For example, a 26-year-old Chinese middle school art teacher, Xing Yile, liked Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Junior) so much that he built a small replica of the Iron Man suit in a parking lot. Even more impressively, he made a replica of the “Hulkbuster” Iron Man armour from the movie “Avengers: Age of Ultron” as well.

In the movies, the “Hulkbuster” is designed by Tony Stark/Iron Man to fight the Hulk should the green beast lose control and become a threat to civilians.

Yile made the replicas in an underground parking lot in Zhengzhou, China, according to Reuters. The 3.4-metre-tall “Hulkbuster” replica is made of over 100 fibre-reinforced plastic components, Reuters said.

Apparently Yile and his friends watched the trailer for the movie in March and spent the last two months making the suits.

Check it out here:

Reuters A man in China identified only as ‘Xing’ made this suit in a parking lot.

And here is the “Hulkbuster” replica with a mini Iron Man suit:

Getty A man in China identified only as ‘Xing’ made these Iron Man replica suits in a parking lot.

