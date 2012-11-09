China Does Not Want You To See This Picture Of Former President Jiang Looking Very Sleepy At The Congress

Photo: AP

While everyone’s eyes have been on the US elections this week, in fact the most important leadership transition has been happening in China.But don’t get too excited.



While the 12th National People’s Congress has very real implications (China’s new president, prime minister, and the elite 7 person politburo standing committee will be officially named), reporters covering the first day of the once-in-a-decade event have been somewhat dismayed by how dull the ceremony has been so far.

It’s not just the reporters who seem bored. According to China Media Project, one composite photo showing a very weary looking former Chinese President Jiang Zemin was deleted from Weibo in under 25 minutes after it was posted (we’ve posted a similar photo above). It had been posted by Shenzen Hot Topics, a user with over 123,000 followers.

The Telegraph’s Malcolm Moore describes Jiang’s demeanor:

At one point, Mr Jiang, who is still wields formidable power in the Party, was seen picking his nose. Then, he rubbed his eyes.

Then he began carefully examining the pencils on the desk in front of him and flicking through his text to find out how much he still had to sit through.

SEE ALSO: IT BEGINS: China’s Once-In-Decade Leadership Transition Kicks Off >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.