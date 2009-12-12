Chinese Lady Self-Immolates To Protest Destruction Of Her Home

This is disturbing.



EastSouthWestNorth has a transcript of a newscast:

Host: We just watched a video clip taken on a mobile phone on November 13 in the Jinniu district of Chengdu city where a demolition was taking place. A spectator took the video and provided it to this program. The woman standing on the rooftop chose to take a very extreme action in order to stop the demolition. Today, the relevant department in Chengdu provided more concrete information to the media, including the fact that the woman died two days ago.

In this short video, we can hear from the noisy background that many people were still trying to dissuade her: “Don’t do this! Come down! We can talk about this calmly!” Professor Wang, what are your feelings after watching this video?

Commentator Wang Xixin: A vibrant life was lost via such an extreme, tragic manner. We remember her name — Tang Fuzhen. No matter who was right or wrong, this is still a tragedy. As people who are still alive, we must ask just why this tragedy occurred. We can even ask just what factors are working behind this tragedy. If we do not reflect on these types of tragedies, it may recur.



