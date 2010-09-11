Chinese-Japanese Tensions Flare Over Fishing Boat Collision

Tensions have been rising in the Sea of Japan since Tuesday, when a Chinese fishing boat crashed into two Japanese coast guard ships.



The Japanese has detained the fishermen and may sentence them to up to three years in jail, according to local laws.

Today Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi demanded the fishermen be freed, according to CS Monitor.

Here’s a diagram of what happened from ChinaSMACK:

