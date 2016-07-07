Chinese iron ore futures continue to sink

Photo: Douanes Francaises/Getty Images

There was no spot pricing released for iron ore markets on Wednesday due to the Hari Raya Puasa holiday in Singapore.

Updated spot pricing will resume from Metal Bulletin on Thursday. The benchmark spot price for 62% fines last settled at $55.93 a tonne on Tuesday.

Following on from the losses recorded on Tuesday, Chinese iron ore futures continued to soften in overnight trade.

The September 2016 contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange last traded at 425.5 yuan, down 0.82% for the session.

Trade will resume in Dalian from 11am AEST.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.