Chinese iron ore futures soared on Tuesday

Mirroring the spectacular rebound seen in China’s stock market earlier today, iron ore futures finished Tuesday’s session sharply higher.

The most actively traded January 2016 contract on the Dalian commodities exchange jumped by 1.84% to 359.5 yuan.

The surge, impressive given Chinese stocks finished the session lower, suggests the spot price will continue its rebound this evening when set at 9pm AEST this evening.

