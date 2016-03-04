Chinese iron ore futures are on a tear again

There just no stopping the iron ore price at present.
The most actively traded May 2016 iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange has risen by a further 2% to 392.5 yuan today, leaving it at the highest level seen since October 21 last year.
Despite taking a tumble on Thursday, the spot price has been on a tear this year, rising 17.5% according to pricing from Metal Bulletin.
There may well be more gains to come should the movements in futures trade be replicated in spot pricing this evening.
