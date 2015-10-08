Chinese iron ore futures are jumping

Chinese iron ore futures are on an absolute tear on Thursday, soaring more than 3% at one point earlier in the session.

According to pricing provided by the Dalian Commodities Exchange, the most actively traded January 2016 contract currently sits up 2.59% at 376.0 yuan.

If sustained – and it looks like it will at this point – it suggests spot iron ore prices may also rally this evening.

Amidst thin trade late last week, the spot price for benchmark 62% iron ore fines fell to $53.14 a tonne according to Metal Bulletin, the lowest level seen since July 27.

