Chinese iron ore futures are getting walloped

What goes up must come down.

After posting some unbelievable gains in recent weeks, there are now signs a reversal may be underway for Chinese commodities.

Leading the charge lower are rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, having led the surge in coking coal and iron ore futures in recent months.

The January 2017 contract closed the morning session down a whopping 5.33% at 2,879 yuan, leaving the decline from Monday’s high at 10.6%.

The decline follows news that the European Union implemented fresh provisional anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese steel and iron products on Monday in an attempt to protect European steelmakers harmed by overcapacity.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the duties range between 43.5% and 81.1% and apply to seamless pipes and tubes of iron and steel, which are used in power plants, in construction as well as the oil-and-gas industry.

Whether that is one factor behind the slide remains, as yet, unclear.

The weakness in rebar is now starting to work its way through the raw materials required to make it, especially iron ore.

On the Dalian Commodities Exchange the January 2017 iron ore future is currently nursing a loss of 4.38%, trading at 601 yuan.

From the 33-month high struck on Monday, it’s now fallen by 8.5%.

A substantial move in anyone’s language, and one that’s likely to translate into spot pricing when it’s released later in the session.

While fundamental factors kicked off the enormous rally seen in recent months, some analysts have questioned whether speculative forces may have been responsible for recent spectacular gains.

Writing earlier this month, analysts at Goldman Sachs suggested that up to 60% of the rally in iron ore futures in October was driven by weakness in the Chinese yuan, encouraging investors to seek US dollar denominated assets, including commodity futures.

Given the sharp reversal seen in rebar and iron ore futures, the question that everyone is now asking is whether the reversal will continue.

Sudden slumps have often been followed by equally large gains so far in 2016, underlining heightened levels of speculation within commodity futures markets.

Metal Bulletin will release its Iron Ore Index at 9.30pm AEDT.

It tumbled over 2.5% to $US77.77 a tonne on Monday, and the slump in Chinese futures suggests there may further falls to come.

