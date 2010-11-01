Chinese IPO's Are Delivering Double-Digit Gains On Their First Day Of Trading

Chinese IPOs have averaged 13% gains on their first day of trading this year, according to Herb Greenberg at CNBC.



A bubble? Debatable. Frothy? For sure.

Moreover, even some of the largest funds are all over them:

CNBC:

Taking a look at the most recent roster Chinese IPO owners is like a who’s who of big investors, including mutual funds, ETFs and pension funds, including Fidelity, Federated Investors, Massachusetts Financial, Royce & Associates and Blackrock’s small-cap ETF.

Even CalPers, the big California pension fund, has gotten into the act (via China Electric Motor, which has $90 million in revenue but is profitable.)

Which means the average American retirement account is also all over them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.