Here Are The Chinese IPOs You Should Have Got In On In 2010

Lately it seems that taking a Chinese company public in the U.S. is practically on the same level of popularity as Justin Beiber.



China-based companies made up nearly a third of U.S. IPO market issuers according to Renaissance Capital’s 2010 Annual Global IPO Review.

In the U.S., Chinese companies comprised 27% of deal volume compared with 18% in 2009.

Most Chinese IPOs relating to infrastructure and basic materials were routed to Hong Kong but most growth companies opted for a U.S. listing.

However, though the China IPO market’s boom is expected to continue in 2011 (there are a number of rumours for Q1 launches already circulating) which of the 442 companies are the real deal and will remain on investors’ watch lists.

