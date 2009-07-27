Chinese iPod-maker Pays Suicide Victim's Family $44,000

- Family of suicide victim at iPod plant paid $44,000 by Chinese manufacturer [NYT]
- Hearst takes another 20%, $427 million stake in credit-ratings firm Fitch [PaidContent]
- Apple, labels to bundle more interactive features with digital music [FT]
- Apple wil launch ” a portable, full-featured, tablet-sized computer in time for the Christmas” [FT]
- visualising Amazon’s acquisitions and investments [Meet The Boss]
- video game says plummet 29% y/y [WSJ]
- eBay tweaks how its listings work to “to favour new products, allow sellers to include more and bigger photos in their listings for free” [WSJ]
- AT&T blocks 4chan [Mashable]
- Facebook: We do not let advertisers use your pictures without your permission [Facebook Blog]
- YouTube lets publishers use FreeWheel ad-serving tech [AdAge]
- Andy Rooney finally says goodbye to Walter Cronkite [Gawker]
