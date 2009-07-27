Chinese iPod-maker Pays Suicide Victim's Family $44,000

Nicholas Carlson
ipod touch games tbi

  • Family of suicide victim at iPod plant paid $44,000 by Chinese manufacturer [NYT]
  • Hearst takes another 20%, $427 million stake in credit-ratings firm Fitch [PaidContent]
  • Apple, labels to bundle more interactive features with digital music [FT]
  • Apple wil launch ” a portable, full-featured, tablet-sized computer in time for the Christmas” [FT]
  • visualising Amazon’s acquisitions and investments [Meet The Boss]
  • video game says plummet 29% y/y [WSJ]
  • eBay tweaks how its listings work to “to favour new products, allow sellers to include more and bigger photos in their listings for free” [WSJ]
  • AT&T blocks 4chan [Mashable]
  • Facebook: We do not let advertisers use your pictures without your permission [Facebook Blog]
  • YouTube lets publishers use FreeWheel ad-serving tech [AdAge]
  • Andy Rooney finally says goodbye to Walter Cronkite [Gawker]

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us