Chinese iPhones Don't Say "Assembled In China" On Them

I went to a store with a big Apple logo selling Apple products in Shanghai three days ago with a Chinese friend. She wants to buy an iPhone. So we picked one up and compared it to the one I have, bought in the states. My iPhone says on the back “Designed by Apple in California and Assembled in China.” The iPhone that we had in our hands in Shanghai left out “Assembled in China.”



