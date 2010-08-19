iPhone Factory Foxconn Holds Creepy Anti-Suicide Rally

Maybe Foxconn got a bad deal when Western media freaked out over a spate of suicides at its iPhone factory — when it turns out their suicide rate was still lower than the average rate in America. But many of their post-scandal gyrations, aimed at quelling the uproar, make the company look sketchy.



First, Foxconn said it was doubling wages for factory workers, but then said it would transfer most workers to another, cheaper factory.

Then today, the factory held a huge “treasure your life” rally to “promote positive approach to dealing with personal challenges” — in other words an anti-suicide rally. At the same rally, Foxconn said it was further downsizing the Shenzhen factory and moving workers to inland factories with less press exposure.

