iPhone Factory Foxconn Holds Creepy Anti-Suicide Rally

Gus Lubin
foxconn

Maybe Foxconn got a bad deal when Western media freaked out over a spate of suicides at its iPhone factory — when it turns out their suicide rate was still lower than the average rate in America. But many of their post-scandal gyrations, aimed at quelling the uproar, make the company look sketchy.

First, Foxconn said it was doubling wages for factory workers, but then said it would transfer most workers to another, cheaper factory.

Then today, the factory held a huge “treasure your life” rally to “promote positive approach to dealing with personal challenges” — in other words an anti-suicide rally. At the same rally, Foxconn said it was further downsizing the Shenzhen factory and moving workers to inland factories with less press exposure.

A short break from making iPhones

Foxconn rally in Shenzhen, south China, Guangdong province, Wednesday August 18, 2010 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Foxconn supplied all workers with Halloween costumes

Foxconn rally in Shenzhen, south China, Guangdong province, Wednesday August 18, 2010 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Some very nice costumes

Foxconn rally in Shenzhen, south China, Guangdong province, Wednesday August 18, 2010 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Looks like they really love Foxconn boss Terry Gou

Foxconn rally in Shenzhen, south China, Guangdong province, Wednesday August 18, 2010 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

There was a parade

Foxconn rally in Shenzhen, south China, Guangdong province, Wednesday August 18, 2010 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A really big parade

Foxconn rally in Shenzhen, south China, Guangdong province, Wednesday August 18, 2010 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Some workers get to march in the parade, others get to cheer

Foxconn rally in Shenzhen, south China, Guangdong province, Wednesday August 18, 2010 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Foxconn rally in Shenzhen, south China, Guangdong province, Wednesday August 18, 2010 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Uh-oh one of the workers is crying

Foxconn rally in Shenzhen, south China, Guangdong province, Wednesday August 18, 2010 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

These are the guys who made your iPhone

Foxconn rally in Shenzhen, south China, Guangdong province, Wednesday August 18, 2010 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

At least they got a free t-shirt

Foxconn rally in Shenzhen, south China, Guangdong province, Wednesday August 18, 2010 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Now for the real picture...

What It's Like To Work In China's Gadget Sweatshop Where Your iPhones And iPads Are Made

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.